    Voices of World War II - Arthur Rinetti

    UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Neal Uranga 

    Defense.gov         

    World War II veteran Arthur Rinetti talks about his experiences on a battleship during the Battle of Surigao Strait.

    Video by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Neal Uranga

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 13:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772191
    VIRIN: 201109-F-AS331-544
    Filename: DOD_108054801
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Voices of World War II - Arthur Rinetti, by TSgt Neal Uranga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veteran
    Veteran's Day
    WWII
    DGOV

