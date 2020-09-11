World War II veteran Arthur Rinetti talks about his experiences on a battleship during the Battle of Surigao Strait.
Video by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Neal Uranga
This work, Voices of World War II - Arthur Rinetti, by TSgt Neal Uranga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
