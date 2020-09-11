Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector Key West sea state

    FL, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    The sea state near Coast Guard Sector Key West, Florida, Nov. 9, 2020. Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in the Florida Keys, Nov. 8, 2020. (Coast Guard Photo)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 12:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772190
    VIRIN: 201109-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_108054800
    Length: 00:00:04
    Location: FL, US

    This work, Coast Guard Sector Key West sea state, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

