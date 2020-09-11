Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Secretary of State Michael Pompeo camera spray with Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Luis Gallegos, at the Department of State

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State       

    Secretary of State Michael Pompeo camera spray with Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Luis Gallegos, at the Department of State

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 12:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772186
    Filename: DOD_108054762
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luis Gallegos
    Michael Pompeo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT