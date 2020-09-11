Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCB Quantico 245th Marine Corps Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Service members and families aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico celebrate the 245th Marine Corps Birthday by holding a base-wide cake cutting ceremony at Butler Stadium on November 10, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 11:53
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 772177
    Filename: DOD_108054659
    Length: 00:28:27
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCB Quantico 245th Marine Corps Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps
    Cake Cutting Ceremony
    Butler Stadium
    245th Marine Corps Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT