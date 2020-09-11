MCB Quantico 245th Marine Corps Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony

Service members and families aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico celebrate the 245th Marine Corps Birthday by holding a base-wide cake cutting ceremony at Butler Stadium on November 10, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 11:53
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|772177
|Filename:
|DOD_108054659
|Length:
|00:28:27
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
