U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Emily R. McElroy conducts required 2020-2021 ethics training for the U.S. Army Civil Affairs And Psychological Operations Command (Airborne).
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 10:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|772167
|VIRIN:
|141212-A-IO181-122
|PIN:
|5
|Filename:
|DOD_108054413
|Length:
|00:26:38
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 20201109 USACAPOC(A) Leader Led Ethics Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
