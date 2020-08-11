307th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters explain what it takes to do their job and why they serve.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 10:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|772165
|VIRIN:
|201108-F-YR049-196
|Filename:
|DOD_108054408
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 307th Civil Engineer Squadron Firefighter Recruiting Video, by 2nd Lt. Cody A Burt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT