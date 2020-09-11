Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Native American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month- 1st Sgt Poolaw

    GERMANY

    11.09.2020

    Video by Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Celebrating Native American Indian and Alaska Natives Heritage Month this year we take a look back at 1st Sgt. Pascal Cleatus Poolaw’s life and impact for future generations of Native Americans.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 10:03
    Location: DE

    November
    Heritage Month
    Alaska Native
    Native American Indian

