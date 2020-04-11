Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DISA / JFHQ-DODIN US Marine Corps Virtual Birthday Celebration

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by Michael Curry, James Kresge and Sarah Sabatke

    Defense Information Systems Agency

    US Marine Corps (USMC) Element of Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and Joint Forces Headquarters - Department of Defense Information Network (JFHQ-DODIN) virtually celebrate the 245th birthday of the Corps. Includes a birthday message from VADM Nancy A. Norton, Director DISA / Commander JFHQ-DODIN and an address from Major General Matthew Glavy, Commander of Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (MARFORCYBER).

    DISA
    MARFORCYBER
    JFHQ-DODIN
    VADM Nancy Norton
    USMC Cyber Command
    Major General Matthew Glavy

