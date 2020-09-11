Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remember the 3 Ws - RHCE leadership version

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    11.09.2020

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Brig. Gen. Thompson and Command Sgt. Maj. Brunell want you to remember the 3 Ws when you are in a community setting. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Watch your distance (stay 6 feet apart). These three habits can help you protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 07:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772150
    VIRIN: 201109-A-GJ885-001
    Filename: DOD_108054303
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 

    Army Medicine

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Army Medicine Europe

    coronavirus

    COVID-19

