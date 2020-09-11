Brig. Gen. Thompson and Command Sgt. Maj. Brunell want you to remember the 3 Ws when you are in a community setting. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Watch your distance (stay 6 feet apart). These three habits can help you protect yourself and others from COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 07:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772150
|VIRIN:
|201109-A-GJ885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108054303
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Remember the 3 Ws - RHCE leadership version, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
