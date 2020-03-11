423d ABG Remembrance Sunday

423rd Air Base Group and Royal Air Force leadership participate in a United Kingdom Remembrance Sunday event at RAF Molesworth, England on November 3, 2020. The event commemorated members of the 303rd Bombardment Group that previously flew missions out of the area during WWII. (Video by MSgt Brian Kimball)
