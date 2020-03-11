Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    423d ABG Remembrance Sunday

    RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.03.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Brian Kimball 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    423rd Air Base Group and Royal Air Force leadership participate in a United Kingdom Remembrance Sunday event at RAF Molesworth, England on November 3, 2020. The event commemorated members of the 303rd Bombardment Group that previously flew missions out of the area during WWII. (Video by MSgt Brian Kimball)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 07:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772145
    VIRIN: 201103-F-QP401-0001
    Filename: DOD_108054282
    Length: 00:06:51
    Location: RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 423d ABG Remembrance Sunday, by MSgt Brian Kimball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    501st CSW
    Combat Support Wing
    303rd Bombardment Group
    Brian Kimball
    423d ABG

