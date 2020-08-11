JTF-Bravo loads life-saving supplies with Honduran partners

U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew members assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo escort Honduran civilians and police to load life-saving supplies on a HH-60 Black Hawk for delivery to Hondurans isolated for 96 hours by Hurricane Eta's effects at Choloma, Honduras, Nov. 8, 2020.
|11.08.2020
|11.08.2020 19:36
|Location:
|CHOLOMA, HN
