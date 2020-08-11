Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo loads life-saving supplies with Honduran partners

    CHOLOMA, HONDURAS

    11.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew members assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo escort Honduran civilians and police to load life-saving supplies on a HH-60 Black Hawk for delivery to Hondurans isolated for 96 hours by Hurricane Eta's effects at Choloma, Honduras, Nov. 8, 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 19:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772120
    VIRIN: 201108-F-LG031-199
    Filename: DOD_108053909
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: CHOLOMA, HN 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo loads life-saving supplies with Honduran partners, by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DOD
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    U.S. Southern Command
    USSOUTHCOM
    JTF-Bravo
    JTF-B
    Soto Cano
    Honduras
    Soto Cano Air Base
    San Pedro Sula
    1-228th Aviation Regiment
    1-228
    S-SAT
    SCAB
    Situational Assessment Team
    Hurricane Eta

