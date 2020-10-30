15th MEU Marines build a simulated medical center during HADR training

201030-M-PQ459-2001 MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Oct. 30, 2020) – U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, and Combat Engineer Platoon, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, both with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, build a simulated medical center during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training event. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are currently conducting at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)
|10.30.2020
|11.08.2020 18:46
|B-Roll
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
