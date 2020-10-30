Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    15th MEU Marines build a simulated medical center during HADR training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sarah Stegall 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    201030-M-PQ459-2001 MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Oct. 30, 2020) – U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, and Combat Engineer Platoon, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, both with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, build a simulated medical center during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training event. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are currently conducting at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 18:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772114
    VIRIN: 201030-M-PQ459-2001
    Filename: DOD_108053840
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Marines build a simulated medical center during HADR training, by Sgt Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    combat engineers
    15th MEU
    HADR
    Marines
    CLB 15
    MKIARG15MEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT