A U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo rescues a Honduran family stranded on an island after high floodwater from Hurricane Eta near San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Nov. 5, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2020 17:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772113
|VIRIN:
|201105-F-KY568-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108053815
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|HN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JTF-Bravo rescues Honduran family, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
