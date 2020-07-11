Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo delivers life-saving supplies in Panama

    PANAMA

    11.07.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo, partnered with SINAPROC, load urgent-live saving supplies of water, Nov.7, 2020, to a community in Panama that had been isolated for 96 hours after the effects of Hurricane Eta.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 17:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772111
    VIRIN: 201107-F-KY568-002
    Filename: DOD_108053773
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo delivers life-saving supplies in Panama, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chinook
    CH47
    Panama
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    U.S. Southern Command
    JTF-B
    SOUTHCOM
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    rescue operations
    Hurricane Eta

