UTANG 74th Anniversary Celebration

November 2020 marks the 74th Anniversary of the Utah Air National Guard. In celebration of the many achievements of the organization, we will be releasing a video, chronicling the history of the UTANG every month as we lead up to the 75th anniversary next year, beginning with the 1940s.
Predating the US Air Force by nearly a year, the Utah Air National Guard was born from the adoption of the Air National Guard shortly after the end of World War II. This is our story. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. John Winn)
