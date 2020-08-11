Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UTANG 74th Anniversary Celebration

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. John Winn 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    November 2020 marks the 74th Anniversary of the Utah Air National Guard. In celebration of the many achievements of the organization, we will be releasing a video, chronicling the history of the UTANG every month as we lead up to the 75th anniversary next year, beginning with the 1940s.

    Predating the US Air Force by nearly a year, the Utah Air National Guard was born from the adoption of the Air National Guard shortly after the end of World War II. This is our story. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. John Winn)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 15:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 772108
    VIRIN: 201108-Z-KV728-0001
    Filename: DOD_108053737
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 

    Utah Air National Guard
    Utah
    National Guard
    Utah National Guard
    UTANG
    75th Anniversary
    151st ARW

