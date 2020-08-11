Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    419th Fighter Wing November 2020 Commander's Call

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.08.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Phillip Cowen 

    419th Fighter Wing

    419th Fighter Wing November 2020 Commander's Call

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 16:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 772104
    VIRIN: 201108-F-EW795-1001
    Filename: DOD_108053726
    Length: 00:46:57
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 419th Fighter Wing November 2020 Commander's Call, by TSgt Phillip Cowen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    419th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT