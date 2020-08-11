419th Fighter Wing November 2020 Commander's Call
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2020 16:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|772104
|VIRIN:
|201108-F-EW795-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108053726
|Length:
|00:46:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 419th Fighter Wing November 2020 Commander's Call, by TSgt Phillip Cowen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT