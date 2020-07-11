Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vehicle Maintenance Snow Plow Inspection

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brandy Burke 

    120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The Vehicle Maintenance Squadron at the 120th Airlift Wing lifts and inspects a snow plow followed by an interview with TSgt Christopher Corpuz, Vehicle Maintainer.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 16:36
    Category:
    Video ID: 772100
    VIRIN: 201107-F-XJ318-1002
    Filename: DOD_108053700
    Length: 00:06:46
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vehicle Maintenance Snow Plow Inspection, by TSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Montana
    LRS
    ANG
    Snow Plow
    vehicle lift

