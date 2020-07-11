Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance Group Commander's Call

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. William Hopper 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Mark L. Miller, commander, 122nd Fighter Wing Maintenance Group, shares a message Nov. 7, 2020, at the Air National Guard base, Fort Wayne, Indiana. The commander's call was held virtually due to COVID-19 guidelines. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. William Hopper)

    This work, Maintenance Group Commander's Call, by TSgt William Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

