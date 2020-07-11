Army Reserve activates 495th Inland Cargo Transportation Company in Arkansas

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772095" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Jonesboro, Ark. – The Army Reserve hosted a unit activation ceremony and assumption of command for the 495th Inland Cargo Transportation Company at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas on Nov. 7, 2020.



Tough ‘Ombres from 348th Transportation Battalion, 90th Sustainment Brigade, hosted the ceremony. The 495th ICTC is a direct reporting unit to the 348th Transportation Battalion stationed in Houston, Texas.



Lt. Col. Mark A. Peckham, Commander of the 348th Transportation Battalion officiated the activation ceremony and 1st Lt. Deja Evans assumed command of the 495th.



The Inland Cargo Transportation Company is charged with providing cargo transfer facilities at interchanges between air, rail, truck, and water transportation points. Army ICTCs operate like civilian distribution centers. Their mission is to keep Soldiers outfitted with the equipment needed to win on the battlefield.



Since armies first marched, logistics laid the foundation for success or failure on the battlefield. The military knows to be triumphant, Soldiers must be fed, clothed, armed, cleaned, rested, and transported while equipment must be maintained, fueled, and controlled through accurate records. Army logistics is a critical capability of unified land operations providing support to Army, joint and coalition partners engaged in operations across the worldwide operational environment.



The 495th brings multiple full and part-time jobs to the City of Jonesboro, Arkansas. Anyone interested in joining the 495th can contact the company at 719-317-6874 or by calling the local Army Reserve Recruiting Office by calling 870-932-4177.



The 90th Sustainment Brigade’s lineage goes back to August 1917 when the unit was formed as an Infantry Division on Camp Travis, Texas. When the 90th Infantry Division landed on D-Day, the blood-red T-O insignia meant Texas and Oklahoma. Today the T-O stands for "Tough 'Ombres” as the units members hail from all over the United States