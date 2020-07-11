The Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot hosts a cake cutting ceremony to commemorate the 245th birthday of the United States Marine Corps
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2020 05:21
|Category:
|Video ID:
|772090
|Filename:
|DOD_108053330
|Length:
|00:46:01
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
