    Marine Corps Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    The Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot hosts a cake cutting ceremony to commemorate the 245th birthday of the United States Marine Corps

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 05:21
    Video ID: 772090
    Filename: DOD_108053330
    Length: 00:46:01
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Marine Corps Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

