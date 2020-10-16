201016-M-PQ459-1001 MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Oct. 16, 2020) – U.S. Marine Corps bulk fuel specialists with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a forward arming and refueling point operation. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are currently conducting at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2020 14:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772087
|VIRIN:
|201016-M-PQ459-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108053305
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 15th MEU Marines land at Red Beach in preparation for FARP operation, by Sgt Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT