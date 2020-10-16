Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Marines land at Red Beach in preparation for FARP operation

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sarah Stegall 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    201016-M-PQ459-1001 MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Oct. 16, 2020) – U.S. Marine Corps bulk fuel specialists with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a forward arming and refueling point operation. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are currently conducting at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 14:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772087
    VIRIN: 201016-M-PQ459-1002
    Filename: DOD_108053305
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, 15th MEU Marines land at Red Beach in preparation for FARP operation, by Sgt Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FARP
    USMC
    15th MEU
    USN
    VMM-164
    MKIARG15MEU

