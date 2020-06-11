Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 114th Fighter Wing conducted Tactical Combat Casualty Care training. This training replaced Self-aid Buddy Care to make it easier for Airmen who not in the medical field to treat casualties during combat or other situations.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.07.2020 12:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772074
    VIRIN: 201008-Z-LQ671-1002
    Filename: DOD_108052952
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 

