The 114th Fighter Wing conducted Tactical Combat Casualty Care training. This training replaced Self-aid Buddy Care to make it easier for Airmen who not in the medical field to treat casualties during combat or other situations.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2020 12:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772074
|VIRIN:
|201008-Z-LQ671-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108052952
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 114th Conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training, by TSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS
