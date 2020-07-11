U.S. Marines participate in a live fire M240B machine gun range as part of MEFEX 21.1 at Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 6, 2020. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group are participating in MEFEX 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Fatima Villatoro)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2020 10:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772067
|VIRIN:
|201106-M-WX160-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108052851
|Length:
|00:05:18
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Talking Guns: 2nd MLG Machine Gun Range MEFEX 21.1 (B-Roll), by LCpl Fatima Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
