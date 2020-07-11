Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talking Guns: 2nd MLG Machine Gun Range MEFEX 21.1 (B-Roll)

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Fatima Villatoro 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines participate in a live fire M240B machine gun range as part of MEFEX 21.1 at Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 6, 2020. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group are participating in MEFEX 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Fatima Villatoro)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.07.2020 10:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772067
    VIRIN: 201106-M-WX160-1001
    Filename: DOD_108052851
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    Machine Gun
    M240B
    USNORTHCOM
    8th ESB
    CLR-27
    MEFEX 21.1

