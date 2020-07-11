video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



201107-N-ZF088-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 7, 2020) U.S. Navy Operations Specialists play a critical role in the successful operations of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) 76. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gabriel Martinez)