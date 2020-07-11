Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Martinez 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    201107-N-ZF088-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 7, 2020) U.S. Navy Operations Specialists play a critical role in the successful operations of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) 76. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gabriel Martinez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201107-N-ZF088-1001, by PO3 Gabriel Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

