A U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo rescues a Honduran child from Hurricane Eta’s high floodwaters at San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Nov. 6, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 21:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|HN
This work, JTF-Bravo rescues Honduran child, by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
