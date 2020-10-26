Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-5M Super Galaxy training with 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 60th Air Mobility Wing participate in aeromedical evacuation
    training aboard a C-5M Super Galaxy Oct. 26, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Travis AFB recently activated the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron in June.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 18:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772044
    VIRIN: 201026-F-VG042-1004
    Filename: DOD_108052520
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-5M Super Galaxy training with 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-5M Super Galaxy
    FRED
    60 AES
    60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    60th AES

