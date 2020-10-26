U.S. Airmen from the 60th Air Mobility Wing participate in aeromedical evacuation
training aboard a C-5M Super Galaxy Oct. 26, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Travis AFB recently activated the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron in June.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 18:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772044
|VIRIN:
|201026-F-VG042-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108052520
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, C-5M Super Galaxy training with 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
