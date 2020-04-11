Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-roll of Tent Set up during Bushwhacker 20-07

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    B-roll of Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base building tents during Bushwhacker 20-07. Includes stagnant shots and a time lapse.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 18:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772037
    VIRIN: 201104-F-FZ485-799
    Filename: DOD_108052388
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll of Tent Set up during Bushwhacker 20-07, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    camp
    tent
    nails
    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    Tucson
    hammer
    ACC
    AZ
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Exercise
    Arizona
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    tents
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    DM
    355th Wing
    tent set up
    355 WG
    Bushwhacker 20-07

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT