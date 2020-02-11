Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll of ICTs during Bushwhacker 20-07

    UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    B-roll of Airmen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base implementing integrated combat turns in support of exercise Bushwhacker 20-07. Integrated combat turns, or ICTs, are the rapid re-arming of the A-10 Thunderbolt II to reduce the pilot's ground time, which allows them to quickly resume air dominance.

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 18:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772035
    VIRIN: 201106-F-FZ485-572
    Filename: DOD_108052386
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: US

    Department of Defense
    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    Tucson
    A-10
    ACC
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    ICT
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Arizona
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    weapons
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    DM
    355th Wing
    ICTs
    integrated combat turn
    355 WG

