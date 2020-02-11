B-roll of Airmen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base implementing integrated combat turns in support of exercise Bushwhacker 20-07. Integrated combat turns, or ICTs, are the rapid re-arming of the A-10 Thunderbolt II to reduce the pilot's ground time, which allows them to quickly resume air dominance.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 18:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772035
|VIRIN:
|201106-F-FZ485-572
|Filename:
|DOD_108052386
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-roll of ICTs during Bushwhacker 20-07, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS
