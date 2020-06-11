BG Shan Bagby announces the release of the first official podcast series in Army Dental history.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 16:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772028
|VIRIN:
|201106-A-A4714-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108052372
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Dental Podcast Announcement, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT