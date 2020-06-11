Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Leader Provides Keynote Remarks on Challenges of U.S. Space Force

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Air Force Maj. Gen. John E. Shaw, commander of Combined Forces Space Component Command, U.S. Space Command, and deputy commander of Space Operations Command, U.S. Space Force, provides keynotes on “Challenges of U.S. Space Force” during the virtual University of Washington Space Policy and Research Center Symposium, Nov. 6, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 16:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 772025
    Filename: DOD_108052365
    Length: 00:31:30
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Leader Provides Keynote Remarks on Challenges of U.S. Space Force, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

