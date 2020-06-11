At 102, This Female WWII Vet Went Skydiving

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772020" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Former Army 1st Lt. Vivian “Millie” Bailey commanded an all-female detachment in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps during World War II. She's continued to work with service members in the 75 years since. Now, at 102, she just tried something groundbreaking -- skydiving!



Department of Defense Video