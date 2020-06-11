Former Army 1st Lt. Vivian “Millie” Bailey commanded an all-female detachment in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps during World War II. She's continued to work with service members in the 75 years since. Now, at 102, she just tried something groundbreaking -- skydiving!
Department of Defense Video
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 16:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772020
|VIRIN:
|201106-D-AR128-177
|Filename:
|DOD_108052305
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, At 102, This Female WWII Vet Went Skydiving, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT