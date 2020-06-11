Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    At 102, This Female WWII Vet Went Skydiving

    MD, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Former Army 1st Lt. Vivian “Millie” Bailey commanded an all-female detachment in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps during World War II. She's continued to work with service members in the 75 years since. Now, at 102, she just tried something groundbreaking -- skydiving!

    Department of Defense Video

    TAGS

    Women's Army Corps
    history
    World War II
    Army
    DGov
    KnowYourMil
    Women's Army Auxiliary Corps

