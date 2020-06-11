Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Artificial Intelligence Center Director Discusses Artificial Intelligence and the Military

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Groen, director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, speaks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies on how AI can better enable military operators and his top priorities for 2021 as JAIC director, Nov. 6, 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 15:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 772012
    Filename: DOD_108052167
    Length: 00:56:07
    Location: DC, US

