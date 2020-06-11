North Fort Hood COVID-19 PSA

US Army Captain Petersen, the OIC for TMC 14 at North Fort Hood, Texas, gives a brief on what Soldiers can expect while mobilizing at North Fort Hood in preparation for their deployments. This briefing is for all Soldiers and their families who will be mobilizing here at North Fort Hood. This briefing gives information on what COVID-19 precautions and response they can expect upon arrival to Fort Hood.
