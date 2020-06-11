Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Fort Hood COVID-19 PSA

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Courtesy Video

    First Army Division West

    US Army Captain Petersen, the OIC for TMC 14 at North Fort Hood, Texas, gives a brief on what Soldiers can expect while mobilizing at North Fort Hood in preparation for their deployments. This briefing is for all Soldiers and their families who will be mobilizing here at North Fort Hood. This briefing gives information on what COVID-19 precautions and response they can expect upon arrival to Fort Hood.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 14:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 772011
    VIRIN: 201106-A-PQ356-222
    Filename: DOD_108052137
    Length: 00:06:03
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Division West

