    National Native American Heritage Month

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Video by Ryan Law 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, honors the storied legacy of American Indians in Ohio during the month of November. Their cherished legacy, rich cultures, and history inspire us. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 14:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 772010
    VIRIN: 201106-F-ZJ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_108052134
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Native American Heritage Month, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Airmen
    Culture
    Native American
    Installation
    88th ABW
    Air Force
    Ohio
    Wright-Patt

