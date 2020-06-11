Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, honors the storied legacy of American Indians in Ohio during the month of November. Their cherished legacy, rich cultures, and history inspire us. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 14:38
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|772010
|VIRIN:
|201106-F-ZJ423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108052134
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Native American Heritage Month, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
