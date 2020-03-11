Maj. Gen. Roger B. Turner Jr., commanding general of the 1st Marine Division, and Sgt. Maj. Terrence C. Whitcomb, sergeant major of the 1st Marine Division, delivers a birthday message to the Marines of the 1st Marine Division, Nov 6, 2020, Camp Pendleton, California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mason Roy)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 14:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772005
|VIRIN:
|201103-M-OQ666-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108052095
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st Marine Division Birthday Message, by Sgt Mason Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT