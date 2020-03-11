Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st Marine Division Birthday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Video by Sgt. Mason Roy 

    1st Marine Division

    Maj. Gen. Roger B. Turner Jr., commanding general of the 1st Marine Division, and Sgt. Maj. Terrence C. Whitcomb, sergeant major of the 1st Marine Division, delivers a birthday message to the Marines of the 1st Marine Division, Nov 6, 2020, Camp Pendleton, California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mason Roy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 14:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772005
    VIRIN: 201103-M-OQ666-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108052095
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Marine Division Birthday Message, by Sgt Mason Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps Birthday
    1st MARDIV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT