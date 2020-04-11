Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Maj. Adams Combined Federal Campaign Message

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by Cpl. Kaitlynn Hendricks 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Sgt. Maj. Christopher Adams, sergeant major Marine Corps Base Quantico, updates service members and civilians on how to contribute and donate this holiday season on Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA, November 4, 2020. Marines are encouraged to donate to a campaign of their choice by visiting their local combined federal campaign representative.
    Visit https://cfcgiving.opm.gov/welcome (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Kaitlynn Hendricks and LCpl. Jessica Foraker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 14:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 772004
    VIRIN: 201104-M-CY565-1001
    Filename: DOD_108052083
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Maj. Adams Combined Federal Campaign Message, by Cpl Kaitlynn Hendricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Quantico
    MAKE A DIFFERENCE
    combinedfederalcampaign
    giving back to community
    Sgt Maj Adams

