Sgt. Maj. Adams Combined Federal Campaign Message

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772004" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Maj. Christopher Adams, sergeant major Marine Corps Base Quantico, updates service members and civilians on how to contribute and donate this holiday season on Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA, November 4, 2020. Marines are encouraged to donate to a campaign of their choice by visiting their local combined federal campaign representative.

Visit https://cfcgiving.opm.gov/welcome (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Kaitlynn Hendricks and LCpl. Jessica Foraker)