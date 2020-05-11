Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    180FW Commander Thanks Veterans and Their Families

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kregg York 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    Col. Michael DiDio, Commander of the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, thanks veterans for their service and talks about his career in the United States Air Force at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2020.

    This video was made for a Veterans Day event at Perrysburg Junior High School in Perrysburg, Ohio.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 13:47
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 772002
    VIRIN: 201105-Z-HS920-0100
    Filename: DOD_108052028
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US 
    Hometown: PERRYSBURG, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180FW Commander Thanks Veterans and Their Families, by SrA Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT