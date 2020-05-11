Col. Michael DiDio, Commander of the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, thanks veterans for their service and talks about his career in the United States Air Force at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2020.
This video was made for a Veterans Day event at Perrysburg Junior High School in Perrysburg, Ohio.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 13:47
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|772002
|VIRIN:
|201105-Z-HS920-0100
|Filename:
|DOD_108052028
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|SWANTON, OH, US
|Hometown:
|PERRYSBURG, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 180FW Commander Thanks Veterans and Their Families, by SrA Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
