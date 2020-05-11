180FW Commander Thanks Veterans and Their Families

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Michael DiDio, Commander of the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, thanks veterans for their service and talks about his career in the United States Air Force at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2020.



This video was made for a Veterans Day event at Perrysburg Junior High School in Perrysburg, Ohio.