HAAMS Airmen, assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., conducted static line and HALO jumps over North Auxiliary Field, S.C. Nov. 5, 2020. HAAMS, high altitude airdrop mission support, Airmen are physiological technicians who are air-jump qualified and conduct jumps in order to better understand the various airborne-qualified personnel they support and to provide better medical care in a high-altitude environment.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 13:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772000
|VIRIN:
|201105-F-NR350-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108052005
|Length:
|00:07:14
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HAAMS Exercise with Jumps, by SSgt Lance Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT