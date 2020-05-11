HAAMS Exercise with Jumps

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



HAAMS Airmen, assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., conducted static line and HALO jumps over North Auxiliary Field, S.C. Nov. 5, 2020. HAAMS, high altitude airdrop mission support, Airmen are physiological technicians who are air-jump qualified and conduct jumps in order to better understand the various airborne-qualified personnel they support and to provide better medical care in a high-altitude environment.