    HAAMS Exercise with Jumps

    SC, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lance Valencia 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    HAAMS Airmen, assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., conducted static line and HALO jumps over North Auxiliary Field, S.C. Nov. 5, 2020. HAAMS, high altitude airdrop mission support, Airmen are physiological technicians who are air-jump qualified and conduct jumps in order to better understand the various airborne-qualified personnel they support and to provide better medical care in a high-altitude environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 13:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772000
    VIRIN: 201105-F-NR350-1001
    Filename: DOD_108052005
    Length: 00:07:14
    Location: SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HAAMS Exercise with Jumps, by SSgt Lance Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Jump
    Charleston
    AMC
    USAF
    Airborne
    Static Line
    HALO
    HAAMS

