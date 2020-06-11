Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    John Philip Sousa's Birthday Celebration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    The President's Own" United States Marine Band pays homage to its 17th Director John Philip Sousa at Congressional Cemetery, located in Washington, D.C., on the 166th anniversary of his birth. This annual musical tribute will include a brief history of the March King and a performance of Sousa's "The Stars and Stripes Forever" and "Semper Fidelis."
    USMC
    John Philip Sousa
    Congressional Cemetery

