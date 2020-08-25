Whiteman AFB Virtual Newcomer's Brief

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Anthony Axton, 509th Bomb Wing sexual assault prevention and response coordinator, virtually briefs newcomers at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Aug. 25, 2020. This brief allows Airmen new to Whiteman AFB to learn about the base and resources available to them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christina Carter)