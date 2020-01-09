Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Whiteman AFB Virtual Newcomer's Brief

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christina Carter 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, 509th Bomb Wing commander, virtually briefs newcomers at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Sept. 1, 2020. This brief allows Airmen new to Whiteman AFB to learn about the base and resources available to them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christina Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 13:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 771979
    VIRIN: 200901-F-PJ022-1001
    Filename: DOD_108051859
    Length: 00:09:00
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Whiteman AFB Virtual Newcomer's Brief, by A1C Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Whiteman Air Force Base
    Whiteman AFB
    newcomers brief
    virtual
    Whiteman
    509th Bomb Wing
    509th BW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT