Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Test Center Veterans Day Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by 2nd Lt. Christine Saunders 

    Air Force Test Center

    Maj. Gen. Christopher Azzano, Air Force Test Center commander, gives a Veterans Day message on November 4, 2020 at Edwards Air Force Base, California.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 11:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771972
    VIRIN: 201104-F-FL013-0303
    Filename: DOD_108051769
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Test Center Veterans Day Message, by 2nd Lt. Christine Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    AFTC
    Air Force Test Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT