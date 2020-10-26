Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get to know Ramstein Air Base: Northside Post Office (Official Mail Center)

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.26.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Noah Coger 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Series featuring the numerous sections that make up the postal operations of the Northside Post Office on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov 26, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 08:08
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 771955
    VIRIN: 201026-F-AL900-165
    Filename: DOD_108051522
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Get to know Ramstein Air Base: Northside Post Office (Official Mail Center), by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Post Office

    Postal Clerk

    Ramstein Air Base

    Military Postal Service Agency

    United States Postal Service (USPS)

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    USAFE
    DoD
    Post Office
    Postal Clerk
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    air power
    Postal Operations
    86 AW
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    Northside Post Office
    786th Force Support Squadron
    World’s Best Wing
    786FSS

