    III MEF Marine Corps 245th birthday cake cutting ceremony

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.05.2020

    Video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Marines and sailors with III Marine Expeditionary Force celebrate the Marine Corps 245th birthday with a traditional cake cutting ceremony on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nicholas Beamish)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 07:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771954
    VIRIN: 201106-M-UA901-1001
    Filename: DOD_108051521
    Length: 00:08:34
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Marine Corps birthday
    Marines
    Camp Courtney
    III MEF
    weeklyvideos

