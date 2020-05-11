III MEF Marine Corps 245th birthday cake cutting ceremony

Marines and sailors with III Marine Expeditionary Force celebrate the Marine Corps 245th birthday with a traditional cake cutting ceremony on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nicholas Beamish)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 07:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|771954
|VIRIN:
|201106-M-UA901-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108051521
|Length:
|00:08:34
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
