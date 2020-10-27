Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Reserve Engineers Help Build Resiliency

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    10.27.2020

    Video by Joseph Black and Sgt. Khylee Woodford

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 327th Vertical Engineer Construction Company from Onalaska, WI., build an outdoor patio for Chaplains assigned to the 1st Theater Sustainment Command in a Task Force Tornado initiative, October 27th 2020 on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The engineers built a 40-foot covered patio at the Chaplains current resiliency tent in support of Chaplain efforts to build up Soldier resiliency. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 10:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771953
    VIRIN: 201027-D-IE486-833
    Filename: DOD_108051512
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: ONALASKA, WI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Engineers Help Build Resiliency, by Joseph Black and SGT Khylee Woodford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineer
    work
    Chaplains
    build
    Camp Arifjan
    Resiliency
    support
    Coffee
    Construction
    Readiness
    teamwork

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT