U.S. Army Soldiers Send Native American Heritage Month Shoutout to CLDJ

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Army Master Sgt. Elizabeth Crawford and Spc. Challenge Crawford, both from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and stationed on Camp Lemonnier send base residents an invite to observe Native American Heritage Month, October 31, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)
10.31.2020
11.06.2020
Greetings
|771949
|201030-N-RF885-0034
|DOD_108051437
|00:00:29
DJ
SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
