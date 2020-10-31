Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Soldiers Send Native American Heritage Month Shoutout to CLDJ

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    10.31.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Army Master Sgt. Elizabeth Crawford and Spc. Challenge Crawford, both from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and stationed on Camp Lemonnier send base residents an invite to observe Native American Heritage Month, October 31, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 04:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 771949
    VIRIN: 201030-N-RF885-0034
    Filename: DOD_108051437
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Send Native American Heritage Month Shoutout to CLDJ, by PO2 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    NFL
    Service Members
    Veterans Day
    Forward-deployed
    Camp Lemonnier
    HOA
    South Dakota
    East Africa
    Sioux Falls
    Native American Heritage Month
    Navy
    Soldiers
    Sailors
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    Army
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    Fort Peck
    CLDJ
    Sioux Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT