U.S. Army Sgt. Hope Snyder and Spc. Jordy Cruz talk about postal operations for the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade in the Middle East.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 05:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|771947
|VIRIN:
|201104-Z-LS292-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108051432
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|KW
This work, 28TH ECAB Postal Operations, by SPC Stanford Toran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
