    Ramstein Elementary School Mock Election

    RP, GERMANY

    11.03.2020

    Video by Spc. David Cordova 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Teach them young, right? We all know voting is important but laying that foundation for kids at an early age is crucial. Mock elections are perfect for that very reason. (U.S. Army video by Spc. David Cordova and Spc. Jared Kindlespire)

    Lower Thirds information: Natalie Horne, Ramstein Elementary School Principal

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 05:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771946
    VIRIN: 201103-A-UT412-343
    Filename: DOD_108051427
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Elementary School Mock Election, by SPC David Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

