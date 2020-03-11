Teach them young, right? We all know voting is important but laying that foundation for kids at an early age is crucial. Mock elections are perfect for that very reason. (U.S. Army video by Spc. David Cordova and Spc. Jared Kindlespire)
Lower Thirds information: Natalie Horne, Ramstein Elementary School Principal
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 05:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|771946
|VIRIN:
|201103-A-UT412-343
|Filename:
|DOD_108051427
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ramstein Elementary School Mock Election, by SPC David Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
