Ramstein Elementary School Mock Election

Teach them young, right? We all know voting is important but laying that foundation for kids at an early age is crucial. Mock elections are perfect for that very reason. (U.S. Army video by Spc. David Cordova and Spc. Jared Kindlespire)



Lower Thirds information: Natalie Horne, Ramstein Elementary School Principal