48th FW, 352d SOW participates in NATO exercise

Airmen from the 48th Fighter Wing and the 352d Sow participated in a combined readiness exercise in the Baltic region among NATO partners Oct. 26- Nov 6.
Exercises and engagements in the European area of responsibility demonstrate U.S. commitment to the security and stability in this region through operationalizing agility-based warfighting concepts.
