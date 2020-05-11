Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th FW, 352d SOW participates in NATO exercise

    AALBORG, DENMARK

    11.05.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Shanice Williams-Jones 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 48th Fighter Wing and the 352d Sow participated in a combined readiness exercise in the Baltic region among NATO partners Oct. 26- Nov 6.
    Exercises and engagements in the European area of responsibility demonstrate U.S. commitment to the security and stability in this region through operationalizing agility-based warfighting concepts.

