    Newcomers: Sponsorship

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    Series of videos for Soldiers and their families who are moving to Hawaii. This video focuses on the Total Army Sponsorship Program.

    Visit https://home.army.mil/hawaii/index.php/my-fort/newcomers for more information.

    Video by the 28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 771936
    VIRIN: 201105-A-AA987-1004
    Filename: DOD_108051344
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    25th infantry division
    u.s. army hawaii
    newcomers
    usarhaw

